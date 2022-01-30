'BB 15' finale: Nishant Bhat opts to take Rs 10 lakh, walks out from winner's race

'Bigg Boss 15' finalist Nishant Bhat walked out of the show with a briefcase worth Rs 10 lakh during the season finale, which is airing tonight. During the Sunday episode of the show, all top 5 finalists were offered the suitcase with the price money. Out of the lot, the popular choreographer opted for the cash amount and left the race to win.

Tejasswi Prakash expressed her disappointment, Shamita Shetty was also shocked and told Pratik that she never expected Nishant to take this decision. However, the show's host Salman Khan congratulated Nishant and said he took the right decision to walk out with Rs 10 lakhs, suggesting he did not receive enough votes to become the winner of the show.

Nishant has had an incredible journey where he entertained the audience and stayed true to his relationships in the house. He had entered the show on the first day and survived 115 days inside the house. Currently, Karan, Tejasswi, Pratik Sehajpal and Shamita are in the race to become the winner of 'Bigg Boss 15'.

The season finale of 'Bigg Boss 15 has been a two-part episode, with the first part already aired yesterday on January 29 on Colors TV, where Rashmi Desai had been evicted. Today's episode will also have a special tribute for late actor Sidharth Shukla, who was the 'Bigg Boss 13' winner. Shehnaaz Gill will also be seen performing on stage in his remembrance. (ANI)

