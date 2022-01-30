Left Menu

'BB 15' finale: Nishant Bhat opts to take Rs 10 lakh, walks out from winner's race

'Bigg Boss 15' finalist Nishant Bhat walked out of the show with a briefcase worth Rs 10 lakh during the season finale, which is airing tonight.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2022 21:24 IST | Created: 30-01-2022 21:24 IST
'BB 15' finale: Nishant Bhat opts to take Rs 10 lakh, walks out from winner's race
Nishant Bhat (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

'Bigg Boss 15' finalist Nishant Bhat walked out of the show with a briefcase worth Rs 10 lakh during the season finale, which is airing tonight. During the Sunday episode of the show, all top 5 finalists were offered the suitcase with the price money. Out of the lot, the popular choreographer opted for the cash amount and left the race to win.

Tejasswi Prakash expressed her disappointment, Shamita Shetty was also shocked and told Pratik that she never expected Nishant to take this decision. However, the show's host Salman Khan congratulated Nishant and said he took the right decision to walk out with Rs 10 lakhs, suggesting he did not receive enough votes to become the winner of the show.

Nishant has had an incredible journey where he entertained the audience and stayed true to his relationships in the house. He had entered the show on the first day and survived 115 days inside the house. Currently, Karan, Tejasswi, Pratik Sehajpal and Shamita are in the race to become the winner of 'Bigg Boss 15'.

The season finale of 'Bigg Boss 15 has been a two-part episode, with the first part already aired yesterday on January 29 on Colors TV, where Rashmi Desai had been evicted. Today's episode will also have a special tribute for late actor Sidharth Shukla, who was the 'Bigg Boss 13' winner. Shehnaaz Gill will also be seen performing on stage in his remembrance. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
2
Cybercriminals increasingly utilizing Excel add-in files to spread malware: HP report

Cybercriminals increasingly utilizing Excel add-in files to spread malware: ...

 United States
3
NASA's lunar test rover VIPER kicks up sand in third mobility assessment

NASA's lunar test rover VIPER kicks up sand in third mobility assessment

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice; Scientists want Britain to back COVID patent waivers and more

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022