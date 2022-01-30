Left Menu

Have a look at Shraddha Kapoor's 'perfect Sunday'

Actor Shraddha Kapoor's "perfect Sunday" is incomplete without auto rides.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-01-2022 21:34 IST | Created: 30-01-2022 21:34 IST
Have a look at Shraddha Kapoor's 'perfect Sunday'
Shraddha Kapoor (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Shraddha Kapoor's "perfect Sunday" is incomplete without auto rides. Taking to Instagram, Shraddha posted a video, in which she can be seen sitting in an auto.

"What's your perfect Sunday like? Mine's auto rides, wind in my hair, old songs," she captioned the post. Shraddha's video has garnered several likes and comments.

"How beautiful," a fan commented. "Hahaha auto rides are the best," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha will be seen sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor in Luv Ranjan's next. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
2
Cybercriminals increasingly utilizing Excel add-in files to spread malware: HP report

Cybercriminals increasingly utilizing Excel add-in files to spread malware: ...

 United States
3
NASA's lunar test rover VIPER kicks up sand in third mobility assessment

NASA's lunar test rover VIPER kicks up sand in third mobility assessment

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice; Scientists want Britain to back COVID patent waivers and more

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022