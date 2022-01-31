Congratulatory messages pour in for 'BB 15' winner Tejasswi Prakash

Left Menu

As actor Tejasswi Prakash lifted the 'Bigg Boss' Season 15 trophy, several friends and celebrities shared congratulatory messages on social media.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 31-01-2022 08:51 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 08:51 IST
'Bigg Boss 15' winner Tejasswi Prakash (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
As actor Tejasswi Prakash lifted the 'Bigg Boss' Season 15 trophy, several friends and celebrities shared congratulatory messages on social media. Kishwer Merchant took to her Instagram Story and shared a glimpse of the 'BB 15' winner with the trophy.

She wrote, "Congratulations tejaaaaaaa @tejasswiprakash," with a red heart emoji. Pavitra Punia also congratulated the actor by writing, "Congratulations @tejasswiprakash. Winner #biggboss15," on her Instagram Story.

Karanvir Bohra shared a picture on his Instagram Story of Tejasswi posing with her parents after the big win. He added, "Congratulations girl @tejasswiprakash."

Kushal Tandon shared a still of Tejasswi in the 'Bigg Boss' house and wrote, "@tejasswiprakash congrats all heart." Beating Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal, Tejasswi lifted the 'Bigg Boss 15' winner's trophy and took home the cash prize of Rs 40 lakhs. Pratik became the runner-up in the race to win.

During the finale, Tejasswi was also introduced as the lead actor for the upcoming season of Ekta Kapoor's 'Naagin'. The show had a star-studded two-part finale, the first part aired on Saturday and the second aired on Sunday from 8 pm onwards. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

