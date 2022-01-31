Left Menu

Akshay Kumar wraps up shooting for 'Ram Setu'

Actor Akshay Kumar has finished shooting for his upcoming film 'Ram Setu'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 31-01-2022 17:21 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 17:21 IST
Akshay Kumar wraps up shooting for 'Ram Setu'
Akshay Kumar (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Akshay Kumar has finished shooting for his upcoming film 'Ram Setu'. On Monday, Akshay took to Instagram and shared the update with his followers. He also opened up about his experience working on the film.

"Here's to the wrap of yet another amazing project. I learned so much during the making of this film, it was like going to school all over again. Badi mehnat ki hai hum sabne, ab bas aap ka pyaar chayie," he wrote. Alongside the note, Akshay uploaded a video with the film's crew. The video ended with a slide, "See you in cinemas, Diwali 2022".

For the unversed, 'Ram Setu' is helmed by Abhishek Sharma of 'Parmanu' fame. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice; Scientists want Britain to back COVID patent waivers and more

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global
4
Study finds Zika vaccine shows better results in preclinical studies

Study finds Zika vaccine shows better results in preclinical studies

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022