Choosing different scripts has become my greatest strength: Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu is surely one of the most versatile actors in today's time. With her movies, she has always proved that she gives utmost priority to good content.

Talking about the same, Taapsee said, "The fact I choose different scripts has become my biggest strength. The audiences trust that I will take up something new and different each time. And I love to do that because, l as an audience, would want to see newer and unique concepts being made, and hence I choose such subjects." Taapsee is now waiting for the release of her Netflix's film 'Looop Lapeta'.

"I'm glad I came across this film. Taking the road less traveled is going to be difficult because I don't have anyone else to follow. However, it's fun to create your own path. You're remembered for taking the risks and people do acknowledge that," she said. 'Looop Lapeta', which also features Tahir Raj Bhasin, is all set to release on February 4. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)