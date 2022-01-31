Benedict Cumberbatch, Laura Dern, Noah Jupe join cast of Justin Kurzel's 'Morning'

Hollywood actor Benedict Cumberbatch will be starring in a supporting role along with executive producing 'Morning', the upcoming sci-fi feature from Justin Kurzel. Laura Dern will also star in the project with Noah Jupe. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the plot of 'Morning' will be set in a near-future where society has a pill that does away with the need to sleep. With the added help of an artificial sun, there is finally no end to morning daylight, living and work.

But as a young generation grows up deprived of the world of sleep, is it time for them to rebel and reclaim their dreams? HanWay Films will handle international sales and distribution and will commence sales at the EFM. CAA Media Finance and UTA Independent Film Group are co-repping the US sale.

'Morning' was written by Manchester-born writer Sam Steiner whose screenplay was picked up by Cumberbatch and Adam Ackland's SunnyMarch. SunnyMarch's head of film, Leah Clarke, is producing alongside Ackland. Cumberbatch will executive produce alongside Dern and Jayme Lemons, through their company Jaywalker Pictures, and Marnie Podos. The film will reunite Kurzel with several of his previous collaborators including Emmy Award-winning cinematographer Adam Arkapaw and BAFTA Award-nominated costume designer Alice Babidge.

Kurzel's most recent feature film 'Nitram' was nominated for the Palme d'Or and lead actor Caleb Landry Jones won the Best Actor award at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival. As per The Hollywood reporter, in addition to 'Morning', Steiner's current projects include the horror film 'Banquet', to be directed by Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia. (ANI)

