Netflix unleashes Leatherface with 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' trailer

The iconic horror movie killer, Leatherface, has made a comeback in the official trailer for Netflix's reboot of 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre', arriving on the streaming platform on February 18.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 31-01-2022 22:11 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 22:11 IST
A still from the trailer of 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' (Image Source: YouTube). Image Credit: ANI
The iconic horror movie killer, Leatherface, has made a comeback in the official trailer for Netflix's reboot of 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre', arriving on the streaming platform on February 18. According to Variety, this new 'Texas Chainsaw' has been directed by David Blue Garcia and produced by 'Evil Dead' and 'Don't Breathe' filmmaker Fede Alvarez, which is keeping anticipation high among horror lovers.

Alvarez has produced with Rodo Sayagues, who previously wrote 'Don't Breathe' and the 'Evil Dead' movies and marked his directorial debut with last year's 'Don't Breathe 2'. Netflix's 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' stars breakout Elsie Fisher opposite Sarah Yarkin, Mark Burnham, Jacob Latimore, Moe Dunford, Olwen Fouere, Alice Krige, Jessica Allain and Nell Hudson.

As Variety reported last week, John Larroquette is returning to the franchise as the new film's narrator. Larroquette served this same role in the 1974 original and the 2003 remake. The new 'Texas Chainsaw' is a direct sequel to the 1974 original. "The film takes place a long time after the original 'Texas Chainsaw'. It's about a group of people who come to this town and things don't quite go as planned. It mixes a lot of important real-life issues with horror themes, which is always something I love," Fisher recently told Entertainment Weekly.

"I think the first movie really hit a nerve when portraying that culture clash between the countryside and the city. Back in the '70s, the hippies were representing the youth of the city. This time, they're more like millennial hipsters from Austin who are very entrepreneurial and have a dream of getting away from the city and back to the countryside. They're trying to gentrify small-town America, and let's just say they encounter some pushback," added Alvarez, as per Variety. (ANI)

