Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 235: Team 7 will meet Team 5 in Dotou Island

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 235 will continue the story of the terror attack that took place in the Land of Water. Team 7 and Kawakiis assigned to save the village. They also have to guide Katasuke in the village and gather information on the new threat.

In Boruto Episode 234, the villains enter the prison in which Karatachi is a warden. Karatachi requests for help to deal with him. Team 7 wonders whether it is connected with the terror attack earlier. But the villains managed to free their partner AraumiFunato and escape. On the other side, Kagura is engaged in the battle. The Japanese anime Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 235 will continue from here.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 235 is titled "Infiltrating Dotou Island." In the episode, Team 7 will meet Team 5 in Dotou Island. The official trailer for Boruto Episode 235 is out. The promo reveals Boruto wants to assist his friends and protect them. He is trying to reach them. Boruto, Mitsuki and Sarada are having a tough time dealing with Hebiichigo, Kurosuki Buntan and Fuefuki Kyohou who are part of Kagura's team. Denki is trying to make contact with Boruto and others in Datou Island.

An intense fight is expected between Boruto's team and the escaped prisoners in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 235. Most probably in the upcoming episode Team 7, Team 5 and Boruto will jointly combat with the villains. Will they succeed in their mission?

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 235 is scheduled to be released on 6 February 2022 on TV Tokyo at 5:30 PM JST. New episodes of the manga series air every Sunday. The previous episodes of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations can be watched on the official websites via Anime Lab, Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu.

