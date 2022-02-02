My Hero Academia chapter 342 returning after a break with Shigaraki fully recuperated

After a week's break, My Hero Academia Chapter 342 of the Japanese manga is returning on February 6, 2022. The raw scans and leaks usually surface online two days before the release. The leaks, scans and spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 342 are expected to be out by Thursday, February 3.

My Hero Academia (Japanese: 僕のヒーローアカデミア, Hepburn: Boku no HīrōAkademia) is a Japanese superhero manga series written and illustrated by KōheiHorikoshi. The story follows IzukuMidoriya, a boy born without superpowers (called Quirks) in a world where people with superpowers are commonplace, but who still dreams of becoming a superhero himself. He is scouted by All Might, Japan's greatest hero, who chooses Midoriya as his successor and shares his Quirk with him after recognizing his potential, and later helps to enroll him in a prestigious high school for heroes in training.

The Japanese manga My Hero Academia has been divided into sagas and arcs. The recent series is on its third and last saga, 'The Final Act Saga.' As the manga is approaching its conclusion. In the latest chapter, we saw Tomura Shigaraki is prisoned inside a cave and is still recovering while the other villains are getting ready for the battle.

On the other hand, Himiko Toga visits her childhood home and remembers her terrible childhood past. She remembers her wired dream to be a little bird and a red sparrow dancing on her stomach. As she leaves, Dabi appears at a nearby window. No wonder she wants to move on. My Hero Academia 342 might show that she is ready to implement her new plan.

Chapter 342 would also show that Shigaraki has fully recuperated from his injury. So it would be interesting to see what she does next. Moreover, Aizawa's plan regarding Aoyama and Shinsou has not been told yet, so the upcoming chapter could show the villains setting up for a new conflict.

If anyone wants to read My Hero Academia's latest chapters, they can get those for free on VIZ media, Shonen Jump, and Manga Plus's official website and platforms. Keep a tab on Devdiscourse for more spoilers on Japanese manga.

