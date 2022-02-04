Mumbai: 2 held for stabbing man to death; injured girlfriend involved, will be arrested, say cops

Two days after a man was stabbed to death in Mahim in Mumbai and two people were held from Nagpur, police on Friday said the deceased's 19-year-old girlfriend's involvement in the crime has also been revealed.

Mohammad Wasim Sheikh (30) was stabbed on Tuesday evening when he was sitting at Mahim beach with his girlfriend, and a probe zeroed in on Kamruddin (22) and Balkishan (23), both residents of Govandi who were held from Nagpur, an official said.

''The two had fled to Nagpur on the Gitanjali Express the same night. The incident came to light when the girl reached Bhabha Hospital with a neck injury. The girl had told us the attack took place when she and Wasim were seated near Mahim fort,'' he said.

He said a train ticket found from the clothes of the deceased led the probe team to check CCTV footage from Mahim to Govandi, after which it was found that the accused, the deceased and the teen woman had come to Mahim together.

''They visited Mahim dargah first and then reached the fort there. The two accused and the couple had an argument, during which Wasim was stabbed to death. We have found that Wasim was blackmailing Kamruddin and Balkishan with a video and was demanding money from them routinely. So they conspired with the teen girl and stabbed him to death,'' he said.

The girl, in order to show the attack was genuine, slashed her neck with a sharp weapon, he added.

''We arrested Kamruddin and Balkishan from Nagpur. They have been remanded in police custody till February 8. The girl is undergoing treatment in Sion Hospital and will be placed under arrest after she recovers,'' the official added.

