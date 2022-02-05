Left Menu

Hanna Season 4: Will Amazon Prime return with a spin-off series?

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 05-02-2022 11:37 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 11:37 IST
Image Credit: Prime Video / Hanna Season 3
The story of a teenage super-soldier is concluded with Hanna Season 3. The storyline stunned the fans and kept them engaged with Hanna's life from her childhood to adulthood and completed the story with no loose ends.

Hanna is a TV show based on the 2011 film of the same name. The series is created and written by David Farr and stars Esme Creed-Miles and Mireille Enos.

While Amazon Prime Video's super hit series came to an end, will it return in the future with Hanna Season 4 or a spin-off? No, it will not! Amazon Prime will not bring the fourth season. In an interview with Screen Rant, Hanna creator David Farr said that season 3 is the end because there is "no more story." Farr said that each season of Hanna features different chapters of Hanna's life from her childhood to adulthood.

"You've got the upbringing of the child Hanna, then you've got the adolescent Hanna, and then act 3 is the end of her journey. And each of those parts of the journey involves the discovery of different parts of herself emotionally. It also involves huge discoveries in terms of things she didn't know and things we didn't know, and that's true very much this season. So that's how I've always had it planned."

While the creators officially confirmed that there will be no Hanna Season 4, some fans still believe that the creators would return with the Hanna spinoff. In fact, some enthusiasts believe in a theory that says when the popular streamer like Amazon prime or Netflix picks any drama for the global audience, they stream it for years, especially when the series becomes popular. Similarly, following the massive popularity, the streamer might bring back Hanna spin-off in the future.But unfortunately, there is no discussion about it. However, who could say the creators may come back with a spin-off Hanna in future.

If a reboot or spinoff of the action drama Hanna is ever announced, we'll surely let you know! Till then stay tuned!

