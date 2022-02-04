Killing Eve Season 4 is back for the final time with ‘The Final Obsession’

The British spy thriller drama Killing Eve is ready to release its fourth and final chapter of the story. The final season is coming with 'The Final Obsession.' Yes, the recently released trailer of Killing Eve Season 4 portrays that the forthcoming installment will show a murderous end. Eve and Villanelle are on a potential path of destruction. Will Eve and Villanelle find their way to live happily ever after? Watch the trailer below.

Killing Eve Season 4 will premiere on February 27 2022 on BBC America and AMC+. The final season is written by Laura Neal following in the footsteps of previous season-long head writers Phoebe Waller-Bridge (S1), Emerald Fennell (S2), and Suzanne Heathcote (S3). The other executive producers of the upcoming season include Waller-Bridge, Sandra Oh, Sally Woodward Gentle, Lee Morris, Gina Mingacci, and Damon Thomas.

We already know the cast member Camille Cottin (who played Hélène in Killing Eve Season 3) has been promoted to a series regular for the upcoming season. Additionally, AnjanaVasan (We Are Lady Parts) and Robert Gilbert (The Tragedy of Macbeth) have joined as series regulars and Marie-Sophie Ferdane (I Am Not An Easy Man) will play in the series starring Sandra Oh (as Eve Polastri) and Jodie Comer (Villanelle).

The other starts making their return in Killing Eve Season 4 includes Fiona Shaw (Carolyn Martens), Kim Bodnia (Konstantin Vasiliev), Gemma Whelan (Geraldine), Ayoola Smart (Audrey).

Meanwhile, there is a piece of good news that there could be a spinoff of the series. So perhaps fans would get back their favorite characters and actors once again. AMC Network is working closely with the production company, Sid Gentle Films Ltd. to develop a killing Eve spinoff idea.

