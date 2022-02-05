Mindhunter Season 3 renewal updates: Current state of play & other details

Almost all Mindhunter viewers are aware of the report, which claims the executive producer, David Fincher is in talks with Netflix regarding the renewal of Mindhunter Season 3. The report by Small Screen reads, "It's been revealed to us by sources close to Netflix that discussions between the streamer and David Fincher for a Mindhunter Season 3 are back on."

But fans are getting more impatient, as there were no more updates after the news. Netflix is still silent on the possibility of Mindhunter Season 3. Besides, AsifKapadia who directed two episodes of Mindhunter Season 1 supported the fans and asked them to demand Mindhunter Season 3 and let Netflix know about their interest.

He tweeted, "Audiences around the world need let @netflix know that there is a real interest & demand for Season 3 of @MINDHUNTER_ if you make enough noise, It might actually happen…. #DavidFincher #mindhunter."

Four months passed since the report was posted. Netflix still never responded to the report.

What is the present scenario on the making of Mindhunter Season 3?

In January 2020, Netflix announced that the potential for Mindhunter Season 3 was on indefinite hold, as one of the executive producers, David Fincher wanted to pursue other projects but might "revisit [the series] in the future".

But in a recent conversation with Vulture, David Fincher already shared the obstacles on the making of Mindhunter Season 3.

He stated that Mindhunter might not return with Season 3, and one of his causes was budget. "Listen, for the viewership that it had, it was a very expensive show. We talked about, 'Finish Mank and then see how you feel,' but I honestly don't think we're going to be able to do it for less than I did season two. And on some level, you have to be realistic — dollars have to equal eyeballs," Fincher opined.

Moreover, Netflix took to social media to tease a new project called "Voir," which would be a documentary series of cinema essays by David Fincher.

Fingers crossed, but according to the present scenario, there is less possibility of Mindhunter Season 3. However, we are still waiting to get a positive response from Netflix or the creators of Mindhunter on the making of Season 3. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

