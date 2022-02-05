One Punch Man Season 3 might come with a new studio! Know in detail

Japanese Superhero anime series One Punch Man Season 3 is one of the most anticipated series. Anime lovers waiting for its official confirmation since the second season was broadcast from April to July 2019. Most of the reviews were very critical about the show's abrupt ending. So fans are expecting at least one or two chapters.

Even though there is no official confirmation, yet still fans can rest assured that One Punch Man Season 3 is happening. Like any other entertainment project, its development was reportedly affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic. According to The Awesome One, the release date for One Punch Man Season 3 is expected to happen in the summer of 2022.

Moreover, One Punch Man Season 3 might be taken by a new studio, according to Comic Book. One Punch Man was produced by Madhouse and Season 2 was taken by J.C. Staff studio. The call for Season 3 began over on Reddit before moving to platforms like Twitter and Tumblr.

One of the user, gofancyninjaworld wrote, "My personal preference: Studio Bones! The same crew that's doing Mob Psycho 100. They know and love ONE's works, they work well with ONE, they are really creative technically and when they want to, they do amazing action with crisp, crisp, crisp choreography."

Another user answered, "I've said this before too. I think it would be really cool because Bones is actually doing the final season for Mob. Taking on [One-Punch Man] after with ONE would be really full circle. I'd definitely be happy to see Studio Bones taking over!"

Besides, the creator of the Japanese anime One Punch man, Yusuke Murata recently shared his message via Twitter that there could be a minor delay in the release of One Punch Man Season 3 (OPM Season 3).

Yusuke Murata said, "Thank you all for your patience. Due to various reasons, the online release of One-Punch Man's latest chapter has been delayed. Please wait a bit longer. I'm sorry to have kept you waiting. This is the Tona Jean version of One-Punch Man, but the latest story is scheduled to be updated on October 8th, and we are working on it. We will report on the progress as the day approaches."

Therefore following the recent scenario, we could say One Punch man Season 3 will definitely come, most probably with a new producer.

