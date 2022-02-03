Kaguya-Sama Love is War Season 3 updates: Will Miyuki & Kaguya confess their love?

Fans are eagerly waiting for Kaguya-sama: Love Is War Season 3 since the creators confirmed the return of Kaguya-sama in October 2020. We all know since last two years it has been tough for the entertainment industry due to the COVID-19 pandemic. No wonder the development of Kaguya-Sama Love is War Season 3 has been a slow process. No concrete premiere date has been revealed, but Kaguya-sama Love is War Season 3 is set to be released in April of 2022.

The recently released trailer, along with the promotional poster, shows several characters, including YuuIshigama, Miyuki Shirogane, Maki Shijo, Chika Fujiwara and the eponymous KaguyaShinomiya.

We learned earlier that Season 3 would cover the arc where Shirogane gets a chance to study abroad. Kaguya-sama Season 3 will contain the storyline of Kaguya Shinomiya and Miyuki Shirogane, who are the head honchos of the student council at a prestigious school for children of the elite, with Kaguya being the cream of the crop.

Anime lovers can also see the continuation of the story circling around Miyuki and Kaguya in Kaguya-sama Season 3. They are in love with each other but are too proud to say it. They also believe that the person who confesses first becomes the inferior one in a relationship. As a result, they both vowed to set up convoluted mind games and daily traps to force the other to confess.

Kaguya-Sama Love is Wara Japanese romantic comedy manga series by Aka Akasaka. It began serialization in Shueisha'sseinen manga magazine Miracle Jump in May 2015 and was transferred to Weekly Young Jump in March 2016. In North America, the manga is licensed in English by Viz Media.

The composition of Kaguya-sama Season 3 is done by the writer Yasuhiro Nakanishi. Jin Aketagawa and Kei Haneoka are working as sound director and music composer respectively. The project is directed by Shinichi Omata under the pseudonym Mamoru Hatakeyama.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on Japanese manga series.

Also Read: Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 235: Team 7 will meet Team 5 in Dotou Island