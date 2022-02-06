Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2022 12:12 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 11:29 IST
Union ministers pay tributes to Lata Mangeshkar
Indian Legendary Singer Lata Mangeshkar Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Several Union ministers on Sunday paid tribute to singing legend Lata Mangeshkar and said India has lost its voice with the demise of the ''singing nightingale''.

Mangeshkar died at a hospital in Mumbai earlier in the day.

In a series of tweets, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Mangeshkar's songs were heard by many generations in India.

Describing Mangeshkar as a ''singing nightingale'', Singh said with her passing away, India has lost its voice.

Home Minister Amit Shah said Mangeshkar's death is a personal loss for him.

With her melodious and mesmerizing voice, she filled the lives of people across the world with the sweetness of Indian music. It is very difficult to describe in words her contribution to the music and art world, Shah said.

Echoing similar sentiments, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said generations of Indians loved listening to Mangeshkar's songs, which are evergreen. She led a life dedicated to music.

Sitharaman extended her condolences to Mangeshkar's family and all lovers of music.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari hailed Mangeshkar as not only a singing legend but a true patriot.

Gadkari said Mangeshkar's life is an inspiration for all to do good deeds.

Mangeshkar, 92, had tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms and was admitted on January 8 to Breach Candy Hospital's intensive care unit (ICU).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

