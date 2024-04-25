Headline - Amit Shah Accuses Congress of Exploiting Telangana for Delhi's Financial Needs

Senior BJP leader Amit Shah on Thursday alleged that the ruling Congress in Telangana has made the state 'Delhi's ATM', within a short span of coming to power.

The union home minister was addressing an election rally at Siddipet in the state in support of BJP candidate from Medak Lok Sabha constituency M Raghunandan Rao.

''In such a short time, Congress party has made Telangana 'Delhi's ATM'. Congress party is not investigating the corruption of TRS (BRS), whether it is Kaleshwaram (project) or land scam. TRS and Congress party, both are in cahoots. You make Modi ji PM for third term, Narendra Modi ji will liberate Telangana from this corruption,'' he said.

Congress assumed power in Telangana in December last year after its victory in the Legislative Assembly elections.

Claiming that the Telangana people are with Modi this time, he said the people of the state have decided to make BJP victorious in every seat.

Telangana's comprehensive development can happen only if a BJP government is formed at the Centre, he said. Alleging that the Congress and the BRS were not at all in favour of building the Ram temple in Ayodhya, he said Modi, in five years, won the court case in the matter and performed 'bhumi puja' for the temple construction and also its consecration.

Shah claimed that the BJP-led government at the Centre, in 10 years, has addressed problems that plagued the country for a long time.

By abolishing Article 370, Modi has integrated Kashmir with the country forever, he said.

He claimed that the BJP has decided to end the ''Muslim reservation'' facilitated in Telangana by Congress and BRS and make it SC, ST, OBC quota.

He also alleged that Congress and BRS did not celebrate ''Telangana Liberation Day'' (September 17, 1948 when the erstwhile princely state of Hyderabad under Nizam rule merged with the Indian Union) due to ''fear of Majlis (AIMIM)''.

BJP celebrates September 17 and it is not afraid of AIMIM, he said.

Shah urged the gathering to ensure the BJP is victorious in 12 seats (of total 17) in Telangana. Every vote given to Raghunandan Rao would help in making Modi PM again, he said.

