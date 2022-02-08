Left Menu

Actor Praveen Kumar Sobti popular for playing Bheem in 'Mahabharata' passes away

Veteran actor and athlete Praveen Kumar Sobti who essayed the role of 'Bheem' in BR Chopra's 'Mahabharata' has passed away at the age of 74.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2022 10:43 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 10:43 IST
Praveen Kumar Sobti (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran actor and athlete Praveen Kumar Sobti who essayed the role of 'Bheem' in BR Chopra's 'Mahabharata' has passed away at the age of 74. As per reports, Kumar Sobti had left for his heavenly abode on Monday night.

Born in Punjab, the actor who had just turned 74, in December last year was also an athlete. He had participated in hammer throw and won several medals for India in the Asian and Commonwealth Games and even participated in the Olympics. The actor had worked in about 30 movies in his showbiz career and played many memorable roles including Mukhtaar Singh in Amitabh Bachchan's cult classic film 'Shahenshah'; before he moved to politics.

Kumar Sobti contested in the 2013 Delhi Legislative elections on an Aam Aadmi Party ticket, but lost. Subsequently, in 2014, he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

