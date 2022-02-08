Awkwafina is Nora from Queens Season 3 renewal updates

The Comedy Central's 'Awkwafina is Nora from Queens' Season 2 ended on October 13, 2021. The season had a total of 16 episodes. The storyline amused fans and kept them engaged with what Nora (Awkwafina) is doing to get success in her career. The drama has become the highest-rated season one premiere for Comedy Central since 2017. Now fans are waiting for Awkwafina is Nora from Queens Season 3.

Awkwafina is Nora from Queens Season 2 averaged a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 301,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings. Although compared to Season one, that's down in viewership ratings, still the comedy series could be renewed for a season 3 to solve the unresolved cliffhangers.

What can we see in Awkwafina is Nora from Queens Season 3?

The first two seasons follow Nora's life as she is trying hard to build a career in the entertainment industry. Apart from that, the story also focuses on her father and grandmother, who raised her.

These three characters mainly cover the entire story, although some more characters appear occasionally or make guest appearances. If we get a third season of Awkwafina is Nora from Queens Season 3. it might focus on Nora's career in the glamor industry. It's yet to be revealed if Nora would be successful in her mission.

When could Awkwafina is Nora from Queens Season 3 be premiered?

Awkwafina is Nora from Queens Season 3 is yet to be announced by Comedy Central, but if it is renewed then we could guess it will take five or six months of production work after its renewal. Following the records, Season 2 was announced in January 2020 but the production was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The filming finally began in March 2021, and the series premiered after five months on August 18, 2021.

Therefore if Season 3 is announced within a few months, we can expect the drama at the end of 2022.

Who could return in Awkwafina is Nora from Queens Season 3?

Awkwafina who played the central character of the story Nora Lin and her father, Wally (played by BD Wong), and grandma (Lori Tan Chinn) will surely return in Season 3.

Other recurring characters might also return including Nora's buddy Melanie (Chrissie Fit), Nora's cousin Edmund (Bowen Yang), Nora's friend Doug (Jonathan Park) and Wally's girlfriend Brenda (Jennifer Esposito).

Currently, there is no official announcement on Awkwafina is Nora from Queens Season 3. Stay tuned to get more updates on the comedy series.

