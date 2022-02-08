You Season 4: What to expect & everything we know so far

Netflix is returning the psychological drama You Season 4. The streaming giant confirmed this in October 2021 ahead of the third season premiere.

Show creators Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti celebrated the news in a statement to Deadline: "It's been thrilling to watch Penn [Badgley] bring Joe to creepy yet compelling life. We're deeply grateful that Netflix has shown You such monumental support, and that people around the world have enjoyed watching Joe really get it all very wrong over the past 3 seasons."

Gamble added, "The whole You team is excited to explore new, dark facets of love in season 4."

Fans are eagerly waiting to get more updates and teasers of You Season 4. A teaser video has already been shared by Netflix during the announcement of You Season 4. The video shows Joe Goldberg (played by Penn Badgley) pestering his first love, Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail).

In the teaser Joe is saying, "I would do anything for you, I just want to be good enough for you."

Then the clips show his wife, Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti), and Joe in the bed with a love-making scene, saying: "I did everything I could for you, for you, for you."

You Season 3 showcased, Joe and Love Quinn are married and raising their newborn son, Henry, in the fictitious Californian suburb of Madre Linda. Meanwhile, their relationship takes a new turn. Joe continues to repeat the cycle of obsession with a burgeoning interest in Natalie Engler, the next-door neighbor. Season 3 shows Joe saying, "no more bad things ever again, I promise…"

Earlier we saw Joe is in search of Marianne (Tati Gabrielle) in Paris and he has also traveled to France. Netflix has not revealed whether Marianne is returning, but she might appear in You Season 4.

"I think if Joe finds [her], he'll live happily ever after and have beautiful babies," Penn Badgley said to TVLine. He'll learn to speak French, he'll become a writer, they'll spend a lot of time along the Seine and they'll send their kids to school in Sweden.

He also said Joe will remain same in Season 4.

"No, I think Joe will remain the same. Someone, this profoundly ill, disturbed, traumatized, and violence has a serious hurdle before them if they're ever going to heal and change. I don't know if it's possible for someone who's that far gone."

You Season 4 is yet to go under production so we have to wait long. Following the previous records, You Season 1 was launched on September 9, 2018, and Season 2 was dropped on December 26, 2019. The third season was renewed in December 2020, but the production gets delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic until February 2021. You Season 3 was launched on October 2021.

So if the production for You Season 4 starts in early 2022, we could expect it in December 2022 or could be delayed to early 2023. Stay tuned to get more updates on Netflix series.

