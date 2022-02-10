'No Time To Die' to stream on Amazon Prime Video on March 4

''No Time To Die'', the 25th film in the James Bond franchise, will start streaming in India on Amazon Prime Video from March 24.

The streamer announced Thursday the subscription digital premier of the Daniel Craig-starrer, which will be available in six languages - Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada to the Prime members.

''No Time To Die'', an MGM and EON Productions film, is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and stars Craig in his fifth and final performance as the iconic spy James Bond.

In this film, James Bond (Craig) has left active service. His peace is short-lived when Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright), an old friend from the CIA, turns up asking for help, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

The movie also stars Rami Malek as the villain Lucifer Safin, Lea Seydoux who returns as Bond's love interest - Dr Madeleine Swann, Lashana Lynch as the new secret agent Nomi who takes over 007 after Bond retires, Ana de Armas as Paloma, Ben Whishaw as the MI6 quartermaster Q, and Ralph Fiennes as MI6 chief M.

Naomie Harris, Christoph Waltz, Rory Kinnear, Dali Benssalah, David Dencik, and Billy Magnussen also round out the cast of the film.

According to the streamer, ''No Time To Die'' was one of the most successful films in 2021, garnering more than USD 770M at the worldwide box-office, and receiving praise from critics and fans across the globe. Prime Video is already streaming previous 24 Bond titles on its service in India, including ''Spectre'', ''Skyfall'', ''Casino Royale'', ''Quantum of Solace'', ''Licence to Kill'', ''Goldfinger'', and ''Dr No'', among others.

