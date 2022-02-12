Left Menu

Tiger Shroff unveils new poster of 'Heropanti 2'

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff piqued the curiosity of his fans by dropping a new poster of his upcoming film 'Heropanti 2', which also features Tara Sutaria in the lead role.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 12-02-2022 19:18 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 19:18 IST
Tiger Shroff unveils new poster of 'Heropanti 2'
Poster of 'Heropanti 2' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff piqued the curiosity of his fans by dropping a new poster of his upcoming film 'Heropanti 2', which also features Tara Sutaria in the lead role. Giving his fans a friendly reminder that the action flick will be arriving in theatres this Eid, Tiger shared the new poster on his Instagram handle, writing, Promise you guys Double the action! Double the entertainment! Coming to you this eid #SajidNadiadwala's #Heropanti2 coming to theatres near you this Eid."

In the poster, Tiger can be seen in a wounded, rustic avatar sitting on a swanky car along with the beautiful Tara, who poses in style. 'Heropanti 2' will see Tiger reunite with Tara after they worked together in 'Student Of The Year 2'. The upcoming romantic-action film helmed by Ahmed Khan also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

The film is set to clash with Ajay Devgn's 'Runway 34' that also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. 'Heropanti 2' is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the production house Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Apart from 'Heropanti 2', Tiger will also be seen in 'Ganapath', co-starring Kriti Sanon. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

 Taiwan
2
NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

 United States
3
Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Build 22000.526 to Beta and Release Preview Channels

Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Build 22000.526 to Beta and Release Preview C...

 Global
4
Bank officer killed by wife, son; body thrown down to make it look like suicide

Bank officer killed by wife, son; body thrown down to make it look like suic...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022