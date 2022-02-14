The Umbrella Academy Season 3 recent updates & everything we know

The filming for The Umbrella Academy Season 3 has been officially wrapped up in August 2021. After that, thanking the crew members of the series, the series creator Steve Blackman posted on Instagram that the shooting for the third season of The Umbrella Academy is over.

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 is arriving this year, although the exact release date is yet to be announced. Currently, post-production works are underway, and we guess it would take two to three months to complete that. So, it is highly likely that we'll see The Umbrella Academy Season 3 on Netflix in early 2022.

The episode titles for The Umbrella Academy Season 3 in show order, are "Meet the Family," "World's Biggest Ball of Twine," "Pocket Full of Lightning," "Kugelblitz," "Kindest Cut," "Marigold," "Auf Wiedersehen," "Wedding at the End of the World," "Six Bells," and "Oblivion."

The story of The Umbrella Academy revolves around a dysfunctional family of adopted sibling superheroes who reunite to solve the mystery of their father's death and the threat of an imminent apocalypse.

The plot for The Umbrella Academy season 3 is yet to be out but the setting has been revealed – the next set of episodes will take place at the mysteriously named Hotel Oblivion (which, coincidentally, is also the name of Gerard Way's third Umbrella Academy comic book).

Hopper, who plays Luther, also told PureWow that season 3 would be bigger than its predecessor. "This season is really taking it up a notch. If anyone has seen the end of season two, they can probably guess where things are going, and that's a very exciting dynamic that happens in the third season."

The showrunner, Steve Blackman said at Netlix' Geeked Week event:

"What we love is we're doing a wilder, bigger, zanier season than ever before. I think our emotional stories between this dysfunctional family, we're just building it up even more," he said. "There's some very big surprises with the family this year, there's some amazing changes that people will love to sort of dig into, and there's a lot of growth for this family this year in a way that people are just not going to expect."

Lastly we saw, the Hargreeves were divided throughout the years, but reunited in 2019 for Reginald's funeral and to stop the apocalypse. Unfortunately, they couldn't stop the end of the world, so the siblings are forced to travel back in time. But it goes awry, scattering them across different years in 1960s' Dallas. In the second season, they stopped another apocalypse.

The Hargreeves managed to return in 2019 (present) in Season 2. But they didn't know that they landed in the year when Sir Reginald Hargreeves was still alive and didn't form The Umbrella Academy. Instead, he created another Academy named The Sparrow Academy with new children. They are as follows:

Luther Hargreeves/Number One (played by Tom Hopper)

Diego Hargreeves/Number Two (David Castenada)

Allison Hargreeves/Number Three (Emmy Raver-Lampman)

Klaus Hargreeves/Number Four (Robert Sheehan)

Five/Number Five (Aidan Gallagher)

And Ben Hargreeves, the Number six (played by Justin H. Min). He is alive but has no memory of the Umbrella Academy.

VanyHargreeves/Number Seven (Elliot Page)

Ben will serve as Number Two in Sparrow Academy. Fans think Sparrow's Ben could be the villain and betray the boys. Ben will not be the same as he was seen in the first two seasons, noted Slash Film. The writer Justin Min described Ben as 'vicious, pragmatic, and Machiavellian'. Netflix also noted that Ben's character is quite common to Diego, who also wants to be the leader.

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 is coming with several newcomers including RituAryaa, Lila Pitts, Justin Cornwell (as Marcus Hargreeves / Sparrow Number One), BritneOldford (FeiHargreeves / Sparrow Number Three), Jake Epstein (AlphonsoHargreeves / Sparrow Number Four), Genesis Rodriguez (Sloane Hargreeves / Sparrow Number Five), and Cazzie David (Jayme Hargreeves / Sparrow Number Six).

The release date of Netflix's superhero series is yet to be declared. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the web and television series.

