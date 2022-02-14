Better Call Saul Season 6 arriving in April, know more updates!

AMC's Better Call Saul Season 6 has already got its release date. Sony Pictures TV will open its sixth season on AMC on April 18, 2022. The season kicks off with two back-to-back episodes that mark the beginning of the end of Jimmy McGill, a good lawyer who will eventually become Saul Goodman, legal liaison to Walter White in Breaking Bad.

The sixth and the final season will be divided into two parts with the first seven episodes premiering every week after April 18 before the final six seasons roll out on July 11.

AMC recently shared a couple of small clips from the Breaking Bad prequel. However, the clips are very short, and fans expecting a full trailer for Better Call Saul Season 6. AMC Networks dropped a teaser during Super Bowl LVI Sunday, featuring the footage from the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul.

Better Call Saul premiered in 2015 following the conclusion of Breaking Bad. Better Call Saul's final season will conclude the complicated journey and transformation of its compromised hero, Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) into a criminal lawyer called Saul Goodman. Better Call Saul Season 6 tracks Jimmy and Saul as well as Jimmy's complex relationship with Kim (Rhea Seehorn), who is in the center of her own existential crisis.

Bob Odenkirk, earlier said in a conversation with Hollywood Reporter that Better Call Saul Season 6 would bring a new perspective to the Breaking Bad story. Kim has been struggling with her partner's latest ventures. Jimmy's nefarious influence seems to have impacted the beloved lawyer.

The viewers had seen Kim joking with Jimmy that she would like to kill Howard Hamlin (Patrick Fabian) for the way he has treated them both over the years. Howard has been Jimmy's nemesis ever since his deceased brother Chuck (Michael McKean) began working for Hamlin & McGill, Express.co.uk reminds.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, Bob Odenkirk revealed that he believes Kim is surely alive by the time the storyline of Breaking Bad begins. "I don't think she dies. I think she's in Albuquerque, and she's still practicing law. He's still crossing paths with her," he said. "To me, that would fuel his desire to be on billboards everywhere, because he wants her to see him," he added.

The showrunner and executive producer Peter Gould commented, "In my eyes, this is our most ambitious, surprising and, yes, heartbreaking season" "Even under incredibly challenging circumstances, the whole Saul team — writers, cast, producers, directors and crew — have outdone themselves. I couldn't be more excited to share what we've accomplished together."

The cast of Better Call Saul Season 6 includes Bob Odenkirk (Jimmy McGill), Jonathan Banks (Mike Ehrmantraut), Rhea Seehorn (Kim Wexler), Patrick Fabian (Howard Hamlin), Michael Mando (Nacho Vega), Tony Dalton (Lalo Salamanca) and Giancarlo Esposito (Gustavo Fring), among others.

