BRIEF-Astrazeneca Says Lynparza Combo Delays Progression Risk In Prostate

AstraZeneca PLC: * ASTRAZENECA PLC - LYNPARZA COMBO DELAYS PROGRESSION RISK IN PROSTATE

* ASTRAZENECA: COMBINATION WAS WELL TOLERATED AND ALLOWED PATIENTS TO MAINTAIN THEIR QUALITY OF LIFE VS. PATIENTS TREATED WITH ABIRATERONE ALONE * ASTRAZENECA: LYNPARZA PLUS ABIRATERONE REDUCED RISK OF DISEASE PROGRESSION BY 34% VS. STANDARD-OF-CARE IN 1ST-LINE METASTATIC CASTRATION-RESISTANT PROSTATE CANCER

* ASTRAZENECA: PROPEL PHASE III TRIAL SHOW CLINICALLY MEANINGFUL BENEFIT IN PATIENTS IRRESPECTIVE OF HOMOLOGOUS RECOMBINATION REPAIR GENE MUTATIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

