The boys Season 3: The Solider Boy to bring ‘humor, pathos, and danger’ to his role

Amazon Prime Video is returning with one of its biggest shows, The Boys Season 3 on June 3, 2022. We got the first teaser of the third season alongside the announcement of the official release date. Although the 45-second long teaser doesn't reveal much on the plot, it provides some information on Homelander.

The Boys season 3 trailer shows Starlight and Homelander reuniting at Vought International Headquarters for a press conference.

We already got some hints on Vought and his invented drug Compound-x, where Stormfront tells Homelander that she is the first successful Compound V subject and founder Frederick Vought's widow, wanting him to lead the superpowered people to world domination.

Showrunner Eric Kripke revealed that The Boys Season 3 will reveal the history of Vought International. According to Eric, it would be interesting to see what Vought was like in the 60s and 70s and 80s.

While The Boys Season 3 will focus more on Vought International, fans will also see the first superhero Solider Boy Jensen Ackles. No doubt Jensen Ackles is the biggest addition to the casting list of The Boys 3.

Eric Kripke describes the character as "the very first Superhero, he'll bring so much humor, pathos, and danger to the role. I can't wait to be on set with him again, and bring a bit of Supernatural to The Boys."

"Jensen Ackles put in the picture that he is taking on the role of Soldier Boy, who fought in World War II and became "the first super celebrity, and a mainstay of American culture for decades," he added.

He also told that The Soldier Boy has a surprising connection with Stormfront. The first official image looks like a messy version of Ackles, with shorter hair and beard. He's also in full costume, and you can even see his shield.

The three new Supes in town: Sean Patrick Flannery, Nick Wechsler, and Miles Gaston Villanueva will play Gunpowder, Blue Hawk, and Supersonic respectively. The Walking Dead's Laurie Holden will be playing Crimson Countess.

The Boys Season 3 will bring back lead characters Billy Butcher, Hughie Campbell, and Starlight to be played by Karl Urban, Antony Starr, Jack Quaid and Erin Moriarty, respectively. The other actors to reprise their roles in The Boys Season 3 include Chace Crawford (The Deep), Dominique Mc Elligott (Queen Maeve), Laz Alonso (Mother's Milk), Jessie T Usher (A-Train), Karen Fukuhara (Kimiko) and Tomer Kapon (Frenchie).

What's more, Amazon is developing a spinoff to its superhero show The Boys. According to THR, like the parent show, the spinoff is expected to be a very TV-MA series. The untitled spinoff, written by The Boys executive producer Craig Rosenberg, is set at America's only college exclusively for young superheroes — which is run by the shady corporation Vought International.

The Boys Season 3 is set to be released on June 3, 2022. If you missed The Boys Seasons 1 and 2, you can watch them now on Prime Video.

