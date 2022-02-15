Left Menu

Dominic Purcell teases Prison Break snap, clarifies more on Season 6

Updated: 15-02-2022 12:24 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 12:24 IST
Recently, Dominic Purcell took to Instagram in January 2022 to express his nostalgic feeling for Prison Break. Image Credit: Dominic Purcell / Instagram
  • Country:
  • United States

Many fans earlier had an opinion that Prison Break Season 6 was in the process of making. But that's history now, unfortunately!

The series creator Paul Scheuring earlier revealed that the scripts for the first episode of Prison Break Season 6 had been completed. Just after 11 days on March 22 last year, he confirmed Amaury Nolasco and William Fichtner were ready to return.

We all know, Wentworth Miller declared that he was not interested to play his role anymore in Prison Break. By supporting him, Dominic Purcell announced over social media saying, "he is also not going to return for Prison Break Season 6."

Recently, Dominic Purcell took to Instagram in January 2022 to express his nostalgic feeling for Prison Break. However, he expresses his arrogance to fans for not recognizing for anything other than Prison Break.

"It's all I get on insta. #prisonbreak prison break prison break prison break prison break. Ok for fuck sake.

This pick— the OG'S. Never will I experience or be part of a show so great again. It was a one off. A story so beautifully written, imagined and executed that blew up world wide. The cast? Once in a life time. The chemistry with us was extraordinary.

As for 6? It's still mentioned in hushed tones in and a around @foxtv and @disney 's corridors.

It's on the studios. My gut feeling is and always has been optimistic. Wentworth and I are very close. We chat. Life stuff.

Now if you may let's talk about something different. I'm about to do this great film with one of the worlds great actors and legends it's a big deal 😖….. wait your not interested," Dominic Purcell wrote.

He further reveals his still-persisting friendship with Wentworth Miller and Fox-Disney's intention of renewing Prison Break for Season 6.

Prison Break is yet to be renewed for Season 6. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on television series.

