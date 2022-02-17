Left Menu

MP: Khajuraho Dance Festival from Feb 20

Various state ministers and leaders will attend the event this year, he added.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 17-02-2022 12:17 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 12:17 IST
MP: Khajuraho Dance Festival from Feb 20
  • Country:
  • India

The 48th Khajuraho Dance Festival will be held in Madhya Pradesh from February 20 to 26 this year as part of the 'Amrit Mahotsav', being celebrated to mark the 75th anniversary of the country's Independence, an official said on Thursday.

Renowned artists from across the country and the world will perform at the festival, which will be inaugurated by Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel, MP tourism and culture department's principal secretary Sheo Shekhar Shukla said.

The festival will be held besides the famous Khajuraho group of temples, which is a world heritage site.

It will showcase the cultural landscape of Indian dance styles, art and travel-related exhibitions, as well as films based on various artistes, the official said. During the event, the National Kalidas Award will be presented to eminent dancers for the years 2019-20 and 2020-21. The Madhya Pradesh State Rupankar Kala Award will also be presented during the festival.

The Khajuraho Dance Festival was started in 1975, according to the official. Various state ministers and leaders will attend the event this year, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

 Global
2
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global
3
UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

 Global
4
New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022