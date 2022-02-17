MP: Khajuraho Dance Festival from Feb 20

The 48th Khajuraho Dance Festival will be held in Madhya Pradesh from February 20 to 26 this year as part of the 'Amrit Mahotsav', being celebrated to mark the 75th anniversary of the country's Independence, an official said on Thursday.

Renowned artists from across the country and the world will perform at the festival, which will be inaugurated by Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel, MP tourism and culture department's principal secretary Sheo Shekhar Shukla said.

The festival will be held besides the famous Khajuraho group of temples, which is a world heritage site.

It will showcase the cultural landscape of Indian dance styles, art and travel-related exhibitions, as well as films based on various artistes, the official said. During the event, the National Kalidas Award will be presented to eminent dancers for the years 2019-20 and 2020-21. The Madhya Pradesh State Rupankar Kala Award will also be presented during the festival.

The Khajuraho Dance Festival was started in 1975, according to the official. Various state ministers and leaders will attend the event this year, he added.

