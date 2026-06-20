Soccer-Cunha gives Brazil balance as Ancelotti's diamond begins to shine

Brazil secured a 3-0 win over Haiti, offering coach Carlo Ancelotti's side a clearer direction and improved performance after a disappointing World Cup opener against Morocco.

Reuters | Carlo Ancelotti Did Not Solve All Of Brazils Problems In One Half Against Haiti | Updated: 20-06-2026 09:27 IST | Created: 20-06-2026 09:27 IST
Soccer-Cunha gives Brazil balance as Ancelotti's diamond begins to shine
Carlo Ancelotti
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Carlo Ancelotti did not solve all of Brazil's problems ​in one half against Haiti, but he at least ​offered supporters a clearer idea of where this ‌side ​might be heading after the frustration of their World Cup opener.

Brazil's 3-0 win came against a limited Haiti side who often pushed forward with little regard for the space they ‌left behind, making life easier for a team searching for fluency, rhythm and short-passing combinations in the final third. However, after the 1-1 draw with Morocco in their Group C opener, Ancelotti made two changes which gave Brazil a sharper look.

The most significant was Matheus ‌Cunha replacing Igor Thiago in attack, a move that brought balance, movement and a more natural connection between midfield and ‌the front line. It also offered the first meaningful glimpse of Ancelotti's diamond midfield.

Lucas Paqueta, heavily criticised after struggling in the first half against Morocco, looked far more comfortable as the left-sided midfielder, supporting Vinicius Jr and combining neatly with Cunha. Paqueta was involved and alert, Cunha's movement was tireless, and Vinicius found more ⁠support than ​he has had for a ⁠long time in the national team, and it was no surprise Brazil's goals came from that side.

Drifting in from the left to link midfield and attack, ⁠Cunha had a natural chemistry with Vinicius and Paqueta that Brazil have lacked on that side since Neymar suffered serious injury. The concern is on ​the opposite flank.

Raphinha failed to make an impact for the second match in a row and was substituted because ⁠of a physical issue. He missed a training session earlier in the week because of blisters on his feet and looked short of sharpness from the start. Whether ⁠due ​to injury or positioning, Raphinha's timing was off. Pinned wide on the right wing, he misplaced passes and failed to control simple balls. It is a different role from the one he occupies in club football, where he operates more like ⁠Cunha did against Haiti.

There are also questions over whether 34-year-old Casemiro can cope with stronger opponents. Bruno Guimaraes, who operated fluently ⁠as right midfielder, could be ⁠dropped back to bolster defensive solidity and help build play from the back. Rayan did not settle after replacing Raphinha, leaving Luiz Henrique as the likelier option should Raphinha miss the Scotland game ‌and beyond.

It was not ‌a statement performance from Brazil, but it was progress.

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