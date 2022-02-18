Bill Maher's comedy special, '#Adulting', to premiere during spring

Left Menu

Political comedy prince Bill Maher will be featured in a new, one-hour HBO comedy special, '#Adulting', which will air sometime this spring, exact date TBA.

Bill Maher. Image Credit: ANI
Political comedy prince Bill Maher will be featured in a new, one-hour HBO comedy special, '#Adulting', which will air sometime this spring, exact date TBA. According to Deadline, it will debut on the network and will stream on HBO Max. The special will be taping on March 4 and March 5 at the 2400-seat Fillmore Theater in Miami.

Attendees must have received a negative Covid-19 test within 72 hours of the event or be fully vaccinated. Mask-wearing will be encouraged, according to producers. Maher will serve as the writer/EP, with Ryan Polito directing. Other executive producers include Marc Gurvitz and John Irwin, with Casey Spira as co-executive producers.

Maher headlined his first special on the network in 1989, and has starred in 11 solo specials to date, including the hourlong presentations 'Bill Maher: Live From Oklahoma', 'Bill Maher: Live from D.C.', 'Bill Maher... But I'm Not Wrong', 'The Decider and I'm Swiss', 'Victory Begins at Home', 'Be More Cynical', 'The Golden Goose Special and Stuff That Struck Me Funny'. Additionally, Maher had two half-hour stand-up specials, plus the specials '30 Seconds Over Washington' and 'Comic Relief VI'. His weekly series, 'Real Time with Bill Maher,' is currently in its 20th season, as per Deadline. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

