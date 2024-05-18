Left Menu

Barrackpore constituency: BJP's Arjun Singh fights to retain constituency as TMC eyes comeback

Amdanga, Bijapur, Naihati, Bhatpara, Jagatdal, Noapara and Barrackpur.

ANI | Updated: 18-05-2024 21:49 IST | Created: 18-05-2024 21:49 IST
Barrackpore constituency: BJP's Arjun Singh fights to retain constituency as TMC eyes comeback
BJP MP Arjun Singh and TMC candidate Partha Bhowmick. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Barrrackpore constituency, one of the 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal where the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) faces an uphill task against Bharatiya Janata Party's Bahubali incumbent MP Arjun Singh. Arjun Singh, who moved to the BJP before the 2019 election after being denied ticket by the TMC. Notably, he switched sides many times. He, after winning the 2019 election from the Barrackpore seat once again joined the TMC three years later. In the 2024 election, Singh was denied a ticket by TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, then he again joined the BJP.

The Barrackpore seat consists of seven assembly segments: Amdanga, Bijapur, Naihati, Bhatpara, Jagatdal, Noapara and Barrackpur. TMC has fielded its MLA Partha Bhowmick against Singh from the seat.

The left CPI(M), who enjoys Congress's support, has gone with Dedbut Ghosh. Along with Barrackpore, Howrah, Hooghly, Arambagh, Bangaon, Srerampur, and Uluberia will go to polls on May 20.

In the 2019 elections, BJP's Arjun Singh won the seat, gathering 4,72,994 votes. Dinesh Trivedi from TMC got 4,58,137 votes. Law and order, violence, migration from other states, Jute mill workers issues, healthcare, education, and water facilities are some of the key issues in the constituency.

Addressing a rally in Barrackpur on May 12, PM Modi said that the people's enthusiastic faces tell him that the BJP is going to receive an even higher mandate than it did in 2019. Bengal is saying, "Phir Ek Baar, Modi Sarkar!" "TMC has made bomb making a cottage industry in Bengal. Today, it has become difficult for a common man to follow his faith in Bengal. TMC threatens people when they chant the name of Shri Ram. Jai Shri Ram! TMC does not allow people to celebrate Ram Navami. Congress, too, stands against the Ram Mandir. Should we leave the country in the hands of TMC, Congress, and Leftists? INDI Alliance has completely surrendered to their appeasement policy. They are willing to engage in 'Vote Jihad' against BJP. A TMC leader says that they will throw Hindus into the Bhagirathi River... Where do they get the audacity to say and do all of this? Who is supporting them? TMC regime doesn't allow people to take Lord Ram's name, and celebrate Ram Navami. Hindus have become second-class citizens in Bengal under the TMC rule." PM Modi said. (ANI)

