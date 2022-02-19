Sweet Home Season 2 updates: Everything we know so far

Netflix's Sweet Home may return with a season 2, as reported in South Korean media. Some reports also claim that the production is already in the works, although the lead actors are yet to be confirmed.

The show is yet to be officially renewed but the k-drama has to come, as it ends with several loose ends. Lee Eun-hyuk is buried under the rubble of an apartment block, and it is a big question whether he is alive.

Sang-Wook was seen dead in the pool but is it not clear if he would turn into a monster. It is also unclear how the army will save the remaining survivors from monsters. How Cha Hyun-soo, who shifted to the same apartment where the horror incidents took place, will survive. His life became disturbed after shifting in 1410 of Green Home.

Earlier many reports claimed that Sweet Home Season 2 will commence filming in December 2021. A report posted in July also claimed that the second season will have Song Kang, Lee Jin Wook, and Lee Si Young in the cast. However, Netflix has dismissed those reports.

In response to the reports, Netflix commented, "Nothing has been decided yet regarding the production of [ "Sweet Home" ] Season 2."

In the meantime, according to a recent tweet post, Studio Dragon is planning to release Sweet Home Season 2 in 2022. The post by Twitter user @shjky says, "Studio Dragon plan to release sweet home season 2 next year as a Netflix original..." hmmm".

"Studio Dragon plan to release sweet home season 2 next year as a netflix original..." hmmm https://t.co/2tKquYhup1 — 🌻 (@shjky) December 13, 2021

Now, Song Kang has been approached for the Sweet Home Season 2. His agency, Namoo Actors has made their statement saying, "It is true that we are discussing the appearance of Song Kang in 'Sweet Home' season 2, but nothing has been confirmed yet." (Report by Soompi)

A recent report conveys the message that the actors are yet to be confirmed, however, it is unofficially confirmed that we are going to get Sweet Home Season 2.If the above reports are to be believed and if the production begins after December 2021, then fans may have to wait beyond winter 2022 for Season 2.

