Son Ye Jin appears on Thirty-Nine premiere after her engagement announcement with Hyun Bin

Once again, fans of the Korean entertainment industry are excited after learning that their favorite Crash Landing on You (CLOY) stars, Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin are now lovers in the real world.

The world-famous Korean actors have reportedly been seeing each other for the past over one year. Hyun Bin's agency confirmed last year in January that he is in a relationship with Son Ye Jin since Crash Landing on You concluded.

On February 10, 2022, Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin announced their marriage through a letter posted on their personal SNS. Their respective agencies confirmed the wedding ceremony will be held privately in Seoul in March 2022, with parents and acquaintances of both families.

The beautiful news is Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin are going to tie their knots in this year. When Son Ye Jin was questioned about Hyun Bin's first impression, the beautiful young actress revealed that she was left impressed with his healthy skin and hair. "I thought he must be an actor that actresses are really into," Son Ye Jin cited, as reported by Soompi. Whereas, Hyun Bin told about her as a 'quite easy going' and 'down to earth' person.

The cast and crew of JTBC's new drama series Thirty-Nine attended a press conference on Wednesday, February 16, to commemorate the premiere of this drama. Crash Landing on You actress Son Ye Jin appeared at the press conference of Thirty, Nine. This is her first public appearance after the engagement announcement with her CLOY co-star Hyun Bin. She will be seen as a 39-year-old character, Cha Mi Jo, director of Gangnam Dermatology Clinic.

Son Ye Jin opined on this day, "I am just so thankful. I am not sure what to say about such a personal matter in my life, here at the press conference for the drama 'Thirty-Nine', but I feel that I am encountering such important events at the start of 2022, both as an actress and as a person, and so it almost feels like destiny. I have received so many congratulations from everyone, and so I want to take this opportunity to thank you all."

While being asked why Son Ye Jin opted as her first drama after Crash Landing on You, she clarified, "This was a project that I could only do at my current age. I also remember finishing the script in a flash. I am sure that this will be a very fun and memorable project," as reported by Allkpop.

Thirty-Nine premieres on JTBC on February 16, 2022, and will air every Wednesday and Thursday at 22:30 (KST).

