John Wick: Chapter 4, also known as John Wick 4 is unquestionably one of the most anticipated action movies fans have been waiting for a long period, but it was delayed several times. Lionsgate announced its filming during John Wick: Chapter 3's opening week with a scheduled release date of May 21, 2021.

John Wick: Chapter 4 release

Keanu Reeves' upcoming film was originally set to debut in theatres on May 21, 2021, but was delayed due to Reeves' commitments with The Matrix Resurrections and the COVID-19 pandemic. Then the movie was set to premiere on May 22, 2022. Unfortunately, the release date of John Wick: Chapter 4 was again pushed back to March 24, 2023.

The reason for John Wick Chapter 4's delay has not been revealed, but it looks like the rapid spread of coronavirus and Omicron across the world is causing the delay.

John Wick: Chapter 4 production status

Lionsgate initially thought they'd film the fourth and fifth films back-to-back, but they dropped that plan in March 2021. The Production for John Wick: Chapter 4 began on June 28, 2021 in Berlin and Paris during the COVID-19 pandemic, with additional filming to take place in Japan and New York City. On June 2021, Lionsgate tweeted, '"Anybody got a pencil sharpener? 'John Wick: Chapter 4' is now in production." In October 2021, principal photography had officially wrapped up. The film is currently under the post-production stage.

John Wick: Chapter 4 crews & cast

Chad Stahelski has been confirmed as the director of John Wick 4. He had also directed the previous three John Wick movies. Chad Stahelski was Keanu Reeves' stunt double in The Matrix films and went on to become a second unit director in films like Ninja Assassin and Captain America: Civil War, Movie Web reminded.

The script is written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch while Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Chad Stahelski are producing the film. Derek Kolstad, who wrote all three movies of the John Wick franchise, will not put up the responsibility for John Wick: Chapter 4. The reason is Lionsgate didn't ask him to return, which surprised him along with fans across the world.

Derek Kolstad opined, "No, it wasn't my decision. When you think of the contractually of these things, the third one I shared the credit with any number of people, they didn't have to come back to me, and so they didn't... I don't know what's going to happen, but I'm excited to see." reported Movie Web.

John Wick: Chapter 4 will see Keanu Reeves in the lead. Reeves joined by Laurence Fishburne, RinaSawayama, Shamier Anderson, Bill Skarsgard, Hiroyuki Sanada, Donnie Yen, Lance Reddick, and Scott Adkins were the cast in the film.

John Wick: Chapter 4 plot

Much of the plot for John Wick: Chapter 4 is kept under wraps, however we will see Keanu Reeves returning as a formerly retired hitman who finds himself stripped of the protection from a shadowy international assassin guild. The movie is about to bring some of the most astounding action scenes you will ever see on the big screens.

John Wick: Chapter 4's official synopsis reads:

''It follows Daniel H. Burnham, a brilliant and fastidious architect racing to make his mark on the world, and Henry H. Holmes, a handsome and cunning doctor who fashioned his own pharmaceutical 'Murder Castle' on fair grouradhikands – a palace built to seduce, torture and mutilate young women. The story takes the viewer on a tour of murder, romance and mystery in the gilded age."

John Wick Chapter 4 will premiere theatrically on March 24, 2023, in the United States. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Hollywood movies.

Also Read: Jurassic World 3: Dominion to show the origin of Jurassic Park's famous T-Rex