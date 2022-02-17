Jurassic World 3: Dominion to show the origin of Jurassic Park's famous T-Rex

The much-anticipated Jurassic World 3 titled 'Jurassic World: Dominion' is a few months away from hitting the theater. Jurassic World 3 will start from where 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' left off. The movie is the sixth installment in the Jurassic Park franchise and the third film in the Jurassic World trilogy and will serve as the conclusion to the Jurassic World saga as a whole.

We already got the trailer of Jurassic World: Dominion with the caption "the epic conclusion of the Jurassic era". In the trailer, dinosaurs are running and wandering free in human civilization. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are trying to deal with the dinos, while we will see Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum returning to the franchise to help them. The trailer gives a fair amount of footage to understand the storyline.

In the trailer, Dern says, "Human and dinosaurs can't coexist. We created an ecological disaster." This is a keen observation that should have been apparent five movies ago. "We not only lack dominion over nature, we're subordinate to it," says Goldblum. You can check the trailer below.

The director of the movie Colin Trevorrow said earlier that Jurassic World 3 is set four years after Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018).

"Everything in my mind has always been pretty much present-day," said the filmmaker.

"So [Battle at] Big Rock took place a year or so after the Fallen Kingdom in 2019 when it came out, and the T-Rex has just been out in the Sierra Nevada forest where they all escaped to...It's absolutely massive; it's a whole section of the state. And so she's just been living in there; they've been struggling to catch her for a very long time...So this is about four years later – it's when the movie comes out, so 2022," Trevorrow added.

'Jurassic World: Dominion' is set 65 million years back to the Cretaceous period, showing the origin story of Jurassic Park's famous T-Rex in the process. The movie will bring something new to dinosaur lovers.

Jurassic World 3 will introduce seven new species of dinosaurs which has not been shown in any film of the franchise. They are Giganotosaurus, Dreadnoughtus, Quetzalcoatulus, Oviraptor, Nasutoceratops, Iguanodon, and MorusIntrepidus.

In terms of the cast, the features returning the characters from 2018's film include Sam Neill (Dr. Alan Grant), Laura Dern (Dr. Ellie Sattler), and Jeff Goldblum (Dr. Ian Malcolm). Both Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are also returning for 'Jurassic World: Dominion.' They are the lead of the franchise since the 2015 originals.

Moreover, Isabella Sermon will reprise her role as Maisie Lockwood, along with Justice Smith as Franklin Webb, and Daniella Pineda as Dr. Zia Rodriguez. The other actors to return are Omar Sy, Jake Johnson, MamoudouAthie, Scott Haze, DichenLachman, Campbell Scott, and De Wanda Wise.

Jurassic World: Dominion is set to premiere in theatres on June 10, 2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on Hollywood movies.

Also Read: Dominic Purcell teases Prison Break snap, clarifies more on Season 6