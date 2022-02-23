Leonardo DiCaprio invests in French champagne brand Telmont

Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio has bought an equity stake in French champagne house Telmont, its majority owner, Remy Cointreau, ssaid on Wednesday, as luxury brands strike partnership deals with celebrities to broaden their appeal. "From protecting biodiversity on its land to using 100% renewable electricity, Champagne Telmont is determined to radically lower its environmental footprint, making me proud to join as an investor," DiCaprio said in a statement.

In February 2021, LVMH's Moet Hennessy bought a half share in rap star Jay-Z's Armand de Brignac champagne brand.

