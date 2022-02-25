Vinland Saga Season 2 is reportedly being produced by MAPPA! Know in detail

The popular Japanese historical manga Vinland Saga had 24 episodes in its first season, which were telecast from July to December 2019. The animanga was adapted by Wit Studio and aired on NHK General TV. The good news is that Vinland Saga Season 2 has been already announced.

When the anime finale aired in Japan, Wit Studio director ShuheiYabuta wrote, "This big incident changed everything for Thorfinn, but his story will continue." On July 7, 2021, Twin Engine announced that Vinland Saga Season 2 is in production.

Although the actual details on Vinland Saga Season 2 is yet to be officially revealed, last year it was announced that most of the staff are returning to the anime series. According to Comic Book, the series creator Makoto Yukimura had noted that the staff had to make some "difficult decisions" ahead of Season 2.

One of the staff wrote, "Time goes by really fast, this one year, our team had many problems to solve and we have made difficult decisions. But fortunately, the team composition is almost the same and we are motivated to concentrate on this season."

Now according to recent news, Vinland Saga Season 2 is shifting its production from WIT Studio to the popular Japanese animation studio, MAPPA. While there is no official announcement on this but here's what a recent twitter post by Animehype said: "Vinland Saga Season 2 will be releasing soon under the production MAPPA." However, according to another report, the core staff of the first season will still work on Season 2.

Vinland Saga Season 2Animation Production:- MAPPANew pv will be released soon!#VINLAND_SAGA pic.twitter.com/7nNPGfiFja — Animehype (@AnimeHypeYT) February 10, 2022

Currently, MAPPA working on Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2, Dance Dance Danseur, Chainsaw Man, and Hell's Paradise.

Vinland Saga anime adaption has released 24 episodes all the way up to its 54th chapter. Fans are waiting for Vinland Saga Season 2 to see the rest of the story.

The story is roughly based on actual historical events of the time, though it takes many liberties regarding its characters and events.

Synopsis of Vinland Saga:

"Vinland Saga is initially set mostly in 1013 AD England, which has been mostly conquered by the Danish King SweynForkbeard. As King Sweyn nears death, his sons, Prince Harald and Prince Canute, are arguing over his succession. The story draws elements from historical accounts of the period such as The Flateyjarbók, The Saga of the Greenlanders and The Saga of Eric the Red."

The release date for Vinland Saga season 2 is not yet to be announced. We will keep you updated as soon as we get any official confirmation. Till then stay tuned!

