Three Police Officers Wounded in Standoff, Suspect Killed

Three Louisiana police officers were injured in a shootout with a suspect, who was later killed by a police sharpshooter. The suspect had previously shot two others and was also suspected in a holdup and shooting. The injured officers and the other two victims were all reported to be in stable condition.

PTI | Kenner | Updated: 29-04-2024 13:03 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 13:03 IST
Three Louisiana police officers were wounded by gunfire on Sunday in a standoff with a man who was later killed by a police sharpshooter, authorities and news reports said.

Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said a sniper from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office shot and killed the suspect at a house in Kenner where he had held off police and fired shots at law enforcement authorities after shooting three officers who tried to enter the home, WGNO-TV reported.

The injured officers were taken to a hospital after being shot Sunday morning in Kenner, about 15 miles (25 kilometers) west of New Orleans, Kenner Police Chief Keith Conley said.

The man was wanted in a shooting earlier Sunday in which two people were wounded, Kenner police spokesman Capt. Michael Cunningham said.

The three police officers and the other two victims were all listed in stable condition, WGNO reported.

The man also was a suspect in a holdup and shooting on Tuesday that left a man in critical condition, Cunningham said.

