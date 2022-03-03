Left Menu

Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' adds James D'Arcy and Michael Angarano to cast

Robert Oppenheimer penned by Kai Bird and Martin J Sherwin, in underway in New Mexico.Nolan is also directing the film from his own script.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 03-03-2022 14:27 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 14:27 IST
Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' adds James D'Arcy and Michael Angarano to cast
  • Country:
  • United States

James D'Arcy, best known for ''The Hot Zone: Anthrax'', and ''This Is Us'' star Michael Angarano have boarded the cast of ''Oppenheimer''.

Directed by Christopher Nolan, the film stars Cilian Murphy as J Robert Oppenheimer, one of the fathers of the atomic bomb, in the lead.

Details about the characters D'Arcy and Angarano are playing have not been disclosed, reported Deadline.

This film marks D'Arcy reunion with Nolan following the 2017 war drama ''Dunkirk''.

The duo join an ensemble that also includes Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Dylan Arnold, David Krumholtz, Alden Ehrenreich, David Dastmalchian and Jason Clarke.

Production on the feature film, based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book ''American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer'' penned by Kai Bird and Martin J Sherwin, in underway in New Mexico.

Nolan is also directing the film from his own script. His creative partner and wife Emma Thomas will produce ''Oppenheimer'' with Atlas Entertainment's Charles Roven.

The movie is slated to debut in theatres on July 21, 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Sweden
2
Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

 Romania
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; As climate dangers rise, scientists predict disasters before they happen and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global
4
New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022