Left Menu

Aditya Narayan, Shweta Agarwal welcome baby girl

Singer-host Aditya Narayan and his actor wife Shweta Agarwal on Friday announced that they have become parents to a baby girl.The duo took to Instagram and shared that they welcomed their first child on February 24.Shweta I feel extremely grateful to share that the almighty has blessed us with a beautiful baby daughter on 24.2.22, they posted on their respective accounts on the social media platform.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-03-2022 11:57 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 11:55 IST
Aditya Narayan, Shweta Agarwal welcome baby girl
Aditya Narayan and wife Shweta Agarwal (Image source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Singer-host Aditya Narayan and his actor wife Shweta Agarwal on Friday announced that they have become parents to a baby girl.

The duo took to Instagram and shared that they welcomed their first child on February 24.

"Shweta & I feel extremely grateful to share that the almighty has blessed us with a beautiful baby daughter on 24.2.22,'' they posted on their respective accounts on the social media platform. Aditya and Shweta got married in December 2020. The couple shared the news of their pregnancy in January this year.

Aditya, son of singer Udit Narayan, is known for crooning songs for films like "Dil Bechara" and "Ram Leela", while Agarwal has acted in Vikram Bhatt's horror film "Shaapit" and Sudeep-starrer Kannada movie "Kiccha".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
2
Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

 Global
3
Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

 Global
4
Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022