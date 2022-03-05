Left Menu

Russian forces are not observing full ceasefire on Mariupol evacuation route, says city council

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 05-03-2022 15:08 IST
Representative Image. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Ukraine

The city council of Ukraine's Mariupol city said Russian forces were not observing an agreed ceasefire along the whole length of a planned route for the evacuation of civilians that was due to take place on Saturday.

"We are negotiating with the Russian side to confirm the ceasefire along the entire evacuation route," it said in a statement.

