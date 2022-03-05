The Matrix 5 seems unlikely but Keanu Reeves is still open for it

Since Lana Wachowski's The Matrix Resurrections hit the theaters on December 22, 2021, Keanu Reeves' fans are waiting for The Matrix 5.But is there a possibility of The Matrix 5 in the future?

The astounding success of the film The Matrix (released in 1999) resulted in three sequels, namely The Matrix Reloaded, The Matrix Revolutions (both released in 2003), and The Matrix Resurrections (released in 2021). Despite the buzz about the fifth film, it looks like the possibility of The Matrix 5 is almost dead. In fact, before the announcement of The Matrix Resurrections, it was decided that there will be no more films for The Matrix franchise.

In addition, following the release of Resurrections, producer James Mc Teigue said they have no plan for further Matrix films, though he believes that the film's open ending means that could change in the future. Moreover, before the release of the latest film, Lana Wachowski and lead star Keanu Reeves also said that they currently don't have any plan to extend the franchise.

Besides, the box-office performance of the recently-released The Matrix 4 (The Matrix Resurrections) was way below expectations. The film was released in both theaters and HBO streaming services, and it grossed $427 million worldwide, which is an underperformance in terms of box office collection. Of course, the creators are blaming it on the COVID-19 pandemic, but it is to be noted that the film was released simultaneously in theatres and HBO MAX streaming services.

In a recent interview with Empire Online, Keanu Reeves stated he doesn't believe there will be another sequel of The Matrix.

When he was asked whether there is another movie in the pipeline for both Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, the handsome actor jokingly said, "What's another one? Resurrections Redux."

He also predicts that Lana Wachowski will not go ahead with another movie or The Matrix 5. "Wachowskian! I don't believe so. If I had to cast a ballot- No, not a ballot, a vote. I would say that Lana would not do another Matrix," said Keanu.

He also said he is willing to work if The Matrix 5 happens. While speaking to Fandom, Keanu said he is open to do a fifth movie if Lana is on board. He said, "I mean, if she wanted to do another story and wanted to include me I would be honored and grateful. And I'd like to see what happens to Trinity and Neo – and the world."

Carrie-Anne Moss seconds Keanu, "Totally, of course … it would be amazing."

However, it is highly unlikely that The Matrix 5 will happen in the future. If it happens, fans will definitely want to see Neo and Trinity's chemistry. We could also see a reboot film, as it has become almost a de factor norm in the industry that popular movies will have a reboot film or a sequel. Surely Keanu and Carrie-Anne will pair up for the Lana Wachowski movie if it happens in the future.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates!

Also Read: Pixar's Turning Red: Sandra Oh praises Asian audience for understanding the movie so well