Pixar's Turning Red: Sandra Oh praises Asian audience for understanding the movie so well

Following the premiere of Killing Eve Season 5 on Tuesday, Sandra Oh appeared at the Screen Actors Guild Awards where she was a nominee for "The Chair." The beautiful actress walked the red carpet on Tuesday in Hollywood for the debut of Disney-Pixar's "Turning Red."

Pointing to the glittering "Turning Red" canvas atop the El Capitan Theatre, Sandra Oh told Variety "Look at this, it's so amazing, I can't stop looking at it and thinking that it's real."

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures Turning Red's story revolves around a 13-year-old girl named Mei Mei, who turns into a red giant panda whenever she is stressed out. Sandra Oh voices Ming, mother to the 13-year-old Meilin Lee (Chiang), in the movie. Domee Shi is the director of the movie. Just after the release of the first trailer in July 2021, the writer cum director Domee Shi's work has been praised worldwide. Turning Red marks the feature directorial debut of Domee Shi, who picked up the 2018 animated short film Oscar for Bao.

She also explained, "The thing that grabbed me was there's an entire film focused on the inner life of a 13-year-old girl and that perspective — directed from that perspective, written from that perspective — [that] was something that I really wanted to be a part of."

She appreciated the Asian audiences and the journalist who described the director's work with every minute detail. If you watch the trailer, you can find Domee Shi describes what the characters need in their daily life.

"I really appreciate that Asian audiences and the journalists who've spoken about [the movie], there's so much understanding. if you come from an immigrant background or an Asian background — but it's not limited to that — or have a parent who loves you or who has been, as I like to say, 'hyper-vigilant' — there's a place for that." Oh said.

Here's the synopsis of Disney and Pixar's Turning Red:

The story is set during the 2000s. Mei Lee (voiced by Rosalie Chiang) is a confident thirteen-year-old Chinese-Canadian girl who is torn between staying with her overprotective mother Ming Lee (Sandra Oh) and the chaos of adolescence. And, as if changes to her interests, relationships, and body weren't enough, whenever she gets too excited or stressed, she becomes a giant red panda.

Pixar's Turning Red premiered in London, England on February 21, 2022, and is scheduled to be released on Disney+ in countries where the service is available, on March 11, 2022.

