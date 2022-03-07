Entertainment News Roundup: Paul McCartney, Kendrick Lamar, Olivia Rodrigo to perform at Glastonbury; Hipgnosis buys catalogue of singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Paul McCartney, Kendrick Lamar, Olivia Rodrigo to perform at Glastonbury

Veteran Paul McCartney, rapper Kendrick Lamar and U.S. chart-topper Olivia Rodrigo will perform at Glastonbury in June, organisers said on Friday, after the music festival returns following a three-year absence due to the COVID pandemic. McCartney and Lamar complete the list of headliners for the main Pyramid stage at the June 22-26 festival after Billie Eilish and Diana Ross were previously announced as part of the line-up.

Hipgnosis buys catalogue of singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen

Hipgnosis Song Management said on Sunday it has acquired the the music catalogue of Canadian singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen. "Hipgnosis has acquired rights in all 278 songs and derivatives written by Leonard Cohen, including Hallelujah," the company said.

Box Office: 'The Batman' Scores $128 Million, Second-Biggest Pandemic Debut

Holy ticket sales, Batman! Robert Pattinson's pitch-black superhero adventure "The Batman" collected a mighty $128.5 million in its box office debut, marking the best opening weekend of 2022 by a landslide. But what is more impressive: it's only the second pandemic-era movie to cross the $100 million mark in a single weekend, a feat first achieved by "Spider-Man: No Way Home," which launched last December to a historic $260 million.

