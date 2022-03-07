Left Menu

Bappi Lahiri's grandson pays tribute to the Late Legend

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-03-2022 23:14 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 23:14 IST
Bappi Lahiri's grandson pays tribute to the Late Legend
Swastik Bansal with his grandfather, Late Bappi Lahiri. Image Credit: ANI
When it comes to an artist, one thing is for sure, as long as the legacy lives, the artist never dies. This was true in the case of the Late legend, Bappi Lahiri. The 'Disco-Dancer' hit maker's grandson, Swastik Bansal shared a heart-warming picture with his grandfather on Monday. Swastik, who goes by the username 'regobofficial', took to his Instagram handle to post the picture featuring them and wrote, "Miss you Dadu", while adding a heart emoji.

The young boy, just like his super-talented grandfather, has music in his genes. He often posts videos of his singing on his social media handles. The legendary composer and singer, who was lovingly called 'Bappi Da' passed away on 15 February 2022, due to obstructive sleep apnea. His loss is irreparable as India lost another musical stalwart after Lata Mangeshkar this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

