EXCLUSIVE-EU antitrust regulators set to clear Amazon, MGM deal - sources

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 09-03-2022 19:19 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 19:19 IST
EXCLUSIVE-EU antitrust regulators set to clear Amazon, MGM deal - sources
EU antitrust regulators are set to clear without conditions Amazon's proposed acquisition of U.S. movie studio MGM, people familiar with the matter said.

Announced in May last year, the deal would put the world's largest online retailer on a better competitive footing with Netflix and Disney+.

The acquisition would also strengthen Amazon's video streaming service, attracting people to subscribe to Amazon Prime, which offers fast shipping and encourages consumers to shop more regularly.

