''The First Kennedys'' explores a dynasty's humble Irish roots

Think of the Kennedys and some elitist attributes come to mind: wealth, power, influence, elegance.

But the great-grandparents of John F. Kennedy and Robert F. Kennedy possessed none of those things. And the family's improbable journey from obscurity in Ireland to eventual prosperity and celebrity in the US offers hope to America's latest arrivals from Afghanistan, Ukraine and beyond.

In “The First Kennedys,” released last month by Harper Collins' Mariner Books, author Neal Thompson explores the little-known stories of Bridget Murphy Kennedy and Patrick Kennedy. Both independently fled famine in their homeland in the mid-1800s, fell in love in fiercely anti-immigrant Boston, and paved the way for the Kennedy political dynasty that followed.

Just in time for St. Patrick's Day, The Associated Press caught up with Thompson to discuss this murky chapter in the history of a family that would become known as “Camelot” — and its lessons for today's newcomers.(AP) RUP RUP

