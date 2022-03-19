Violet Evergarden Season 2 updates! Can we expect its renewal in 2022?

The thirteen-episode TV series Violet Evergarden is one of the most unforgettable anime of all time with a captivating storyline and emotional scenes. The anime was highly appreciated and garnered positive reviews throughout the world.

The first season dropped on its finale on April 5, 2018. Since then, fans are waiting for Violet Evergarden Season 2. Now some fans believe the series could get approval in 2022.

Violet Evergarden is a story about Auto Memory Dolls; people initially employed by a scientist named Dr. Orland to assist his blind wife Mollie in writing her novels, and later hired by other people who needed their services.

In the story, Violet Evergarden struggles to make her way into society after the war is over. While trying to adapt herself to society, she is no longer a soldier, and to understand the last words of her guardian and mentor, Major Gilbert had told her "I Love You." Fans are wondering if Major Gilbert will be seen in Violet Evergarden Season 2 through flashbacks as he was executed in the first season.

The story of the first season left the audience with many unanswered questions. Last year it was reported that the production seems to take more time for Japan's tough combat battle against the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. The production might be back for Violet Evergarden Season 2 and will show the sequence of the story.

Unfortunately, the makers are still silent on its renewal. However, if we believe multiple sources, the series developers are in talks to work on Violet Evergarden Season 2. Kyoto Animation is working on the project and the scripts. The second season may drop by the end of 2021 or at the beginning of 2022.

Thanks to Netflix for acquiring the right to stream the series worldwide. There is one spinoff and a movie released after the series. "Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll", and "Violet Evergarden: The Movie" was released in 2019 and 2020 respectively.

Violet Evergarden Season 2 is yet to be announced but has never been canceled. If we consider its popularity, rating, profitability, and reviews, then we can safely assume that the series will hit the small screens in the future.

