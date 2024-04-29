Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Man Perishes in Vehicle Accident in Ludhiana's Canal

One man has died and another remains missing after their car plunged into the Sirhind Canal in Ludhiana, Punjab. The car was traveling from Chandigarh to Ferozepur when it fell into the water. The body of Kalu Ram, a resident of Ferozepur, has been recovered, and search operations continue for the missing occupant.

PTI | Ludhiana | Updated: 29-04-2024 19:14 IST
A man died while another is still missing after their car plunged into the Sirhind canal near Doraha, about 25 kilometres from Ludhiana, police said on Monday.

The car was on its way to Ferozepur from Chandigarh on Sunday when it fell into the canal, Doraha SHO Rohit Sharma said.

The body of Kalu Ram, a resident of Ferozepur, was pulled out of the canal on Monday, the police said.

Efforts are underway to find the other occupant.

