Haikyuu!! Season 5 can clear all confusion as series marks its 10th anniversary in 2022

Haikyuu!! Season 5 is highly anticipated among other Japanese anime series. Fans in Japan and across the world are passionately waiting for the fifth season since the fourth season dropped its finale in December 2020. Written and illustrated by Haruichi Furudate, the story follows Shoyo Hinata, a boy determined to become a great volleyball player despite his small stature.

In October 2021, a public declaration was made that Haikyuu!! would receive its jump studio stage at a future event as 2022 will mark 10th anniversary of Haikyuu!! The anime aficionados in Japan and across the world were severely excited after learning that the show would contain a dedicated talk show for Haikyuu!! Season 5 would clear all the confusions and cliffhangers that the anime is still being encircled with.

The plot of Haikyuu!! Season 5 will see Karasuno High School going against Nekoma High School and the intensity of the match is expected to be higher than most of the matches the viewers have ever seen. However, nothing official has been said on it yet.

Even the viewers can also see Hinata going to Karasuno High School in Haikyuu!! Season 5 to learn Volleyball. Hinata can also be seen as becoming qualified for nationals. One of the Reddit users predicted, "Make season 5 the Nekoma match, and a shorter season. May be 9 episodes for this match. If they want, they could tack the Mujinazaka/Fukurodani match on at the end to bump up the episode count to like 11-12."

The release of Haikyuu!! Season 5 is certain as the series' official account earlier tweeted that the anime would return with the fifth season in the future. But the announcement was made on the same day of the release of Haikyuu!! Season 4.

On the other hand, Haikyuu!! already broke severe records. As of November 2020, Haikyu!! had over 50 million copies in circulation. Both the manga and anime have been met with a positive response.

Haikyuu!! Season 5 doesn't have an official release date yet. We need to wait for the announcement on Jump Fest 2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

Also Read: Kaguya-Sama: Love Is War Season 3 release date, title announced! Know more on storyline!